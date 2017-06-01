VRBO Issues Payment To Colorado Homeowner After Mistaken Recapture

DENVER (CBS4) – The popular vacation rental website, VRBO, has issued a payment of $2553.01 to a Colorado homeowner who had been battling to get the money for months.

“This was an error that was not reflected in HomeAway’s system and we apologize for the inconvenience it caused,” said Jordan Hoefar, Corporate Communications Manager with HomeAway, parent company of VRBO.

Bob Scott contacted CBS4 after months of email exchanges with VRBO. He had rented out his condo in Keystone through the website during spring break. The transaction had gone well until VRBO recaptured the payment out of his account. The couple who’d rented the condo had been charged double, and VRBO took the money for a refund.

The problem was that Scott ended up with no money for the 10-day rental. He emailed with various people in the company, and called the customer service line several times. He said that no one was able to explain what happened to his satisfaction, so that’s when he contacted CBS4.

Scott is very satisfied now that the money has been returned to him, and he credits CBS4 with making it happen.