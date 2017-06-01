Trail Ridge Road Opens For The Season

June 1, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Continental Divide, Estes Park, Grand Lake, Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the most popular roads in all of Colorado is now open for the season.

During the summer months, drivers can travel on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park from Estes Park on the east side of the park to Grand Lake on the west side of the park, and back.

It gives motorists stunning views of the Rockies well above treeline (the road rises to 12,183 feet), and it crosses the Continental Divide.

At the highest elevations, drivers are being warned that there are still some icy conditions on parts of the roadway.

The opening took place on Wednesday, and on Thursday the park wrote that there’s “LOTS of snow up there!” on their Twitter page.

Road crews often try to clear all the snow before the Memorial Day weekend, but this year an unusually large mid-May snowstorm made that impossible.

LINK: nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/trail_ridge_road.htm

