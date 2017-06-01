Shooting Injures Sleeping Pair, House Littered With Bullets

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – Two people in Denver’s Baker neighborhood are in the hospital after neighbors say they were shot in their sleep.

“I heard about maybe 10 to 15 shots, it was just kind of scary, I didn’t know what to do. I came downstairs to check on my family to see how they were doing and if they were okay,” said neighbor Jamie Jackson.

Denver police responded to a home on West 4th Avenue and Inca Street at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say two people, a man and a woman, were injured. The woman was shot in her leg and neighbors say the man appeared to have been shot multiple times in his leg. Both were rushed in to Denver Health Medical Center and were reportedly in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests and, as of Thursday morning, were in the process of interviewing people about possible suspects. Investigators couldn’t release much specifics, but believe the shots were fired into the house from a car in the street.

The front of the house was littered with bullet holes, mainly around the upper level where neighbors say the victims were sound asleep.

One man at the scene was covered in blood. He said one of the victims stumbled out of the house into his arms. He attempted to tie a turnicate until help arrived. The witness didn’t want to be identified but told CBS4 that it had been a wild night. Neighbors agree and say things around their neighborhood used to be rough but haven’t been in a long time.

“It’s been years and years and this is just surprising, how the neighborhood has changed and just to see shots fired it’s very scary,” said Jackson.

Denver police continue to investigate.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015. She is currently a reporter for CBS4 This Morning, which means she is always on the go, covering a wide variety of breaking local news and important local events. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.