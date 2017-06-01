Nuclear Waste Transport Contract Awarded To Colorado Company

June 1, 2017 8:57 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Energy Department has awarded a contract worth up to $112 million to a Colorado company for transportation services at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository.

The agency announced the contract with CAST Specialty Transportation, Inc. on Thursday. CAST already maintains a terminal in southern New Mexico to support transport operations for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

Under the new contract, CAST also will be responsible the shipment of waste to the repository from federal facilities across the nation as part of the Energy Department’s multibillion-dollar cleanup program.

The waste includes gloves, tools, clothing and other materials from decades of bomb-making and research.

The repository recently began accepting shipments following a nearly three-year closure that resulted from a radiation release in one of the underground disposal rooms.

