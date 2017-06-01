Animal Adventure Park To Ramp Up Live Video Of April The Giraffe

June 1, 2017 12:05 PM

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Good news for people far and wide who are fans of April the giraffe!

giraffe Animal Adventure Park To Ramp Up Live Video Of April The Giraffe

(credit: Animal Adventure Park)

Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York announced on Thursday that they are going to start streaming live video of the giraffe — plus her new calf Tajiri and mate Oliver — on a much more frequent basis.

Previously, streams were only taking place once a week. Now, the streams will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Mountain Time) Sunday through Friday. They will start up on this schedule later today.

“We’re bringing you into our wild kingdom here at Animal Adventure and bringing you a little closer and back in tune with our giraffe family,” Park owner Jordan Patch said in a live broadcast which was made in front of dozens of park visitors.

Patch said they will also be doing a separate live feed — at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays — that will show off other species at the park.

April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.

To keep up on all things April, head over to her official website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch