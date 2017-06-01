Animal Adventure Park To Ramp Up Live Video Of April The Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Good news for people far and wide who are fans of April the giraffe!
Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York announced on Thursday that they are going to start streaming live video of the giraffe — plus her new calf Tajiri and mate Oliver — on a much more frequent basis.
Previously, streams were only taking place once a week. Now, the streams will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Mountain Time) Sunday through Friday. They will start up on this schedule later today.
“We’re bringing you into our wild kingdom here at Animal Adventure and bringing you a little closer and back in tune with our giraffe family,” Park owner Jordan Patch said in a live broadcast which was made in front of dozens of park visitors.
Patch said they will also be doing a separate live feed — at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays — that will show off other species at the park.
April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.
To keep up on all things April, head over to her official website.