Latest Forecast: Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms As Warm Temps Continue

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather maker in New Mexico Thursday morning will move north through the day. As it does, scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains. And eventually the mountain thunderstorms should move northeast toward Denver. The chance for storms in the metro area Thursday afternoon and evening is about 30%. Severe weather is not expected but of course lightning is always a threat.

The storm activity should end by late Thursday evening everywhere except for possibly on the Western Slope where storms may persist later into the night.

In terms of temperatures, plan on lower 80s around Denver and Boulder and mid 80s around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley. Mountain areas will see highs in mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Smaller thunderstorm chances will return on Friday followed by mostly sunny, dry, and warm weather for the weekend. Right now we have 86° in the forecast for Sunday but there are signs it could be even warmer. Anything above 86° would make Sunday the warmest day so far this year.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.