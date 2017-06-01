Police Officer In Body Slamming Video Exonerated

June 1, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Michaella Surat, Randall Klamser

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Fort Collins who is seen in a video that went viral throwing a woman to the ground outside a bar, has been exonerated.

Officer Randall Klamser will return to full duty after he was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

woman outside bar thrown down 6vo Police Officer In Body Slamming Video Exonerated

woman outside bar thrown dow567n 6vo Police Officer In Body Slamming Video Exonerated (credit: CBS)

The incident happened outside the Bondi Beach Bar and Grill on April 6. Michaella Surat, 22, a Colorado State University student, was arrested on assault charges.

Arrest paperwork shows Surat had hit an officer multiple times.

web frame copy 46 Police Officer In Body Slamming Video Exonerated

Michaella Surat (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

A citizen’s review board said after interviewing seven witnesses, the officer did not violate city policy.

