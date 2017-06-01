Police Officer In Body Slamming Video Exonerated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Fort Collins who is seen in a video that went viral throwing a woman to the ground outside a bar, has been exonerated.
Officer Randall Klamser will return to full duty after he was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
The incident happened outside the Bondi Beach Bar and Grill on April 6. Michaella Surat, 22, a Colorado State University student, was arrested on assault charges.
Arrest paperwork shows Surat had hit an officer multiple times.
A citizen’s review board said after interviewing seven witnesses, the officer did not violate city policy.
