Universities Say Trump Climate Decision Creates Uncertainty

June 1, 2017 8:31 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A consortium of U.S. universities that manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research says President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the nation out of an international agreement on climate creates new uncertainties.

In a statement Thursday, Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, stopped short of explicitly criticizing the move.

Busalacchi says climate change is a threat to food, water, transportation and national security. He says the U.S. needs to continue climate research, calling it essential to governments and multinational corporations.

He says China is conducting vigorous research to support its economy and military, and to expand its influence.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research studies climate and weather and is known for its supercomputers. The university consortium manages the center for the National Science Foundation.

