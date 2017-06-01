Spokesman: Gardner, Duterte Talked Rights, Security

DENVER (AP) — A spokesman for Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner says the Republican discussed human rights and security issues during a meeting in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte.
Spokesman Alex Siciliano also says Gardner left the country a day before an early Friday attack on a tourist resort near Manila’s international airport.
Duterte has been criticized for a brutal campaign, ostensibly directed at drug trafficking, that has produced thousands of deaths.
One Denver-based liberal group criticized Gardner for meeting with Duterte — but not holding a town hall at home.
Siciliano said the meeting was in keeping with Gardner’s role as chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity.
Gardner has also traveled to South Korea and Taiwan on the east Asia trip.
