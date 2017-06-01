Argument Over Restaurant Bill Allegedly Led To Fatal Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect and the victim in a fatal Boulder late-night shooting argued over a restaurant bill right before a fight broke out, according to newly released police documents.
Investigators say Louis Sebastian, 33, had been invited to the same party Sunday night as the victim, Chris King, 49. Both men were allegedly interested in dating the woman who was throwing the party.
Attendees of the party went to a restaurant just off the Pearl Street Mall afterwards — Bramble & Hare — and when the bill arrived the group was $100 short on the bill. That prompted an argument between Sebastian and King, who went outside the restaurant. That’s when the shooting happened.
The two men came back into the restaurant and the chef, a former Marine, then detained Sebastian and was helped by others as they held him until police arrived. He now being held without bail and is facing first degree murder charges.