CU Police Sergeant Placed On Leave After Stalking Accusations

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The mug shot for the sergeant in the University of Colorado Police Department who has been accused of stalking, has been released.
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has charged Sgt. Michael Dodson with one count of felony stalking.
The district attorney’s office said the victim was another CU employee. The Longmont Police Department investigated the allegations to avoid conflict of interest.
“As chief, I have a duty to ensure the actions of all our employees are within policy and meet the expectations of our values,” CU Boulder Chief of Police Ken Koch said in a statement. “When there are allegations of wrongdoing, we need to investigate those fully and be accountable for the findings. I am very concerned about the alleged conduct because it does not reflect the strong reputation of our department nor the character of our employees.”
According to the arrest warrant, the alleged victim felt harassed by the number of email and texts that Dodson sent her, along with unwanted sexual advances.
Dodson, a CUPD employee since 1996, has been placed on administrative leave.