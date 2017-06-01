2 Juveniles Arrested In Connection With Carjacking That Turned Deadly

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The final two carjacking suspects on the run from authorities have been arrested.

The crime turned deadly when one of the five suspects died after an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured the 17-year-old following a carjacking, a pursuit and a crash early Wednesday morning. The teen, James Hill, died at the hospital.

The carjacking took place just before 5 a.m. in the 15800 block of E. Jamison Drive in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

“A deputy (saw) the vehicle leaving the area near East Broncos Parkway and South Jordan Road, the vehicle (attempted) to elude the deputy when he tried to make a traffic contact,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Julie Brooks.

Another deputy in a patrol car about five miles away and the suspects in the stolen car then got close and then clipped each other, causing the crash at East Dry Creek Road near the intersection with South Yosemite Street.

“His vehicle (made) contact with the back end of the suspect vehicle,” Brooks said.

Five people got out of the stolen car, which was damaged, and then ran off. The deputy then chased a male who had a weapon and the deputy shot him. He was later identified as Hill.

Authorities say an underage girl was also taken into custody. A juvenile male was arrested at the University Light Rail Station next to the University of Denver campus.

The two others, a 15-year-old male and 14-year-old female, ran from the scene. They were arrested Thursday evening in Denver.

The victim in the carjacking wasn’t hurt.