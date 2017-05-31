Sentence For DUI Driver ‘Not Long Enough,’ Widow Says

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a year after a cyclist was killed on a street in Boulder, the woman who admitted to striking and killing him with her car in a bike lane received the maximum jail sentence.

Callie Kuhasz was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI charges.

“I’ve been dreading and looking forward to this day for the last 11 months,” said Brianne Davis, the widow of the victim, at the Boulder County Courthouse.

Brianne and her husband Bill had three children. They were supposed to be spending June 25, 2016, celebrating their 12-year anniversary. Instead, she learned he had been killed in North Boulder near 30th and Jay Road.

Kuhasz swerved three feet into the bike lane when she hit Davis and then she drove off. When officers found her soon afterwards, she had a 30 pack of beer in her car with only five unopened. Kuhasz was also on probation at the time of the crash for driving while impaired earlier that year.

Brianne says justice will never be served because her husband is gone.

“Twelve years is definitely not long enough for someone who takes a life in that manner,” she said.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, Kuhasz’s father told the judge cyclists “need to be aware of what can happen while riding on an open road.”

“I felt like they tried to make excuses for her, and that’s sort of what’s been happening all along which is why we’re in this situation,” she said.

It’s a situation the Davis family hopes others will learn from.

“Don’t ever get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking,” Davis’ father Joe said. “Think ahead. That’s what Bill would have done.”