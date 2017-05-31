Rocky Flats Plan To Hit A Road Block Due To Lawsuit

DENVER (CBS4) – With the potential for wide public access just a year away, several activist groups are suing to keep Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge closed until more evidence proves it’s safe.
The groups on Wednesday announced a legal initiative “suing U.S. government agencies for failure to comply with federal environmental laws in preparing to build public trails and a visitor center at the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons site will file a motion for a Preliminary Injunction in U.S. District Court to block the start of construction.”
The lawsuit claims U.S. Fish and Wildlife hasn’t conducted proper Environmental Impact Statements under the National Environmental Policy Act for what’s now proposed at the site.
Rocky Flats operated as a nuclear trigger manufacturing plant for decades before being shut down in 1989.
The lawsuit says one of the most concerning aspects of Rocky Flats widely opening to the public is that there hasn’t been a comprehensive environmental review since the 2013 floods greatly reshaped drainages on the property. Some concerned citizens believe plutonium buried on the property likely surfaced.