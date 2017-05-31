BREAKING NEWS: 2 suspects at large after carjacking, officer-involved shooting in Arapahoe County (Full Story)

2 Suspects At Large After Armed Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting

May 31, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Centennial, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect following an armed carjacking early Wednesday morning.

officer involved shooting 1 2 Suspects At Large After Armed Carjacking, Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The shots were fired at East Dry Creek Road at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of and South Yosemite Street. Officers used crime tape to block off the area.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries in the incident and the officer wasn’t hurt.

officer involved shooting 4 2 Suspects At Large After Armed Carjacking, Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Five people in all were involved in the carjacking. One juvenile female was taken into custody and another person was apparently captured by Denver police and being held for questioning in a different location.

officer involved shooting 2 2 Suspects At Large After Armed Carjacking, Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Two other people are at large, and a K-9 unit is involved in the search for them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch