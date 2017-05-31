2 Suspects At Large After Armed Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect following an armed carjacking early Wednesday morning.
The shots were fired at East Dry Creek Road at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of and South Yosemite Street. Officers used crime tape to block off the area.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries in the incident and the officer wasn’t hurt.
Five people in all were involved in the carjacking. One juvenile female was taken into custody and another person was apparently captured by Denver police and being held for questioning in a different location.
Two other people are at large, and a K-9 unit is involved in the search for them.