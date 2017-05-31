BREAKING NEWS: Semi Crash Puts Up Massive Flames On I-25 In The Tech Center (Read More)

New Home Needed For Deaf Shelter Dog

May 31, 2017 5:29 PM

GOLDEN (CBS4) – A 7-year-old American Pit Bull/Australian Cattledog mix is in desperate need of a new home.

Tundra came to Foothills Animal Shelter at the end of January. She had severely infected ears when she arrived. Veterinarians said it was likely due to neglect and had gone untreated for years.

Tundra also had a large mass on her neck.

tundra before 2 New Home Needed For Deaf Shelter Dog

(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)

“Tundra’s condition when she arrived at the Shelter was severe. In fact, her ears were untreated for so long that the infection had left her deaf,” Dr. Emily Hays, the Shelter’s Chief Veterinarian said. “Through a series of intensive surgeries, we realized the mass was actually due to drainage from her infected ears. We ended up removing the mass and both of her ear canals. Unfortunately, this was the only way for us to get rid of the infection and for her to fully recover.”

tundra before 1 New Home Needed For Deaf Shelter Dog

(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)

After months in a foster home, Tundra is completely healed and ready for a forever home.

Handlers say she is a calm dog who loves spending time outside. She is great with children and is learning hand signals. She does well with other dogs, but would do best in a home without cats.

tundra after 2 New Home Needed For Deaf Shelter Dog

(credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)

Tundra’s adoption fee is $110 and includes her spay surgery, initial vaccinations, a microchip, and a certificate for a free veterinary office visit.

Click here to see a video of Tundra.

To adopt her, visit the Foothills Animal Shelter’s website or call 303-278-7575.

 

