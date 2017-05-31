CU Police Officer Accused Of Felony Stalking

May 31, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County District Attorney's Office, CUPD, Ken Koch, Longmont Police Department, Michael Dodson, University of Colorado Police Department

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A sergeant in the University of Colorado Police Department has been accused of stalking.

According to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Sgt. Michael Dodson has been charged with one count of felony stalking.

The district attorney’s office said the victim was another CU employee. The Longmont Police Department investigated the allegations to avoid conflict of interest.

“As chief, I have a duty to ensure the actions of all our employees are within policy and meet the expectations of our values,” CU Boulder Chief of Police Ken Koch said in a statement. “When there are allegations of wrongdoing, we need to investigate those fully and be accountable for the findings. I am very concerned about the alleged conduct because it does not reflect the strong reputation of our department nor the character of our employees.”

Dodson, a CUPD employee since 1996, has been placed on administrative leave.

