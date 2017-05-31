Lush Staff Gets Naked For The Environment

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The staff at Lush cosmetics in Boulder took it all off on Wednesday in hopes of getting shoppers and companies to ditch extra packaging.
The employees of the Lush store on the Pearl Street Mall and at stores across North America stripped down to just their aprons as part of a campaign to educate the public about over packaging.
Lush said that more than 35 percent of their products are naked or unpackaged. For those liquid products, the company uses 100 percent recycled materials