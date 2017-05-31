BREAKING NEWS: Semi Crash Puts Up Massive Flames On I-25 In The Tech Center (Read More)

Drone Delivers Donuts To Doorstep

May 31, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Drone, Drone Dispatch, LaMar's Donuts, Michael Hancock, National Donut Day

DENVER (CBS4)– A drone delivered donuts around Denver on Wednesday in advance of National Donut Day.

LaMar’s Donuts were delivered by air thanks to Drone Dispatch.

(credit: CBS)

The tasty treats were picked up by drone at LaMar’s on 6th Avenue and delivered to the Denver City County Building where Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was waiting with volunteers from the Salvation Army.

(credit: CBS)

Even though it’s not available for everyday use, drone delivery is something LaMar’s is considering.

(credit: CBS)

National Donut Day is the first Friday of every June, a tradition dating back to 1917.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

