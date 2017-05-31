4 Charged In Deadly Home Invasion

DENVER (CBS4) – A teenager and two others accused in a deadly home invasion have been formally charged with first-degree murder. Another juvenile suspect has been charged in connection with the crimes.

Dmarco Blake was taken into custody early Tuesday in Torrance, Cali. along with another suspect in connection with a home invasion there.

Police said Blake physically assaulted a 70-year-old woman after breaking into her home. The woman had recently lost her husband.

Blake, 17, had an outstanding warrant for a May 16 homicide home invasion at 3990 S. Spruce Street in Denver. During the course of the investigation, Denver police identified three other suspects, Demond Hamilton, 21, Keione Clark, 20, and a juvenile female, initially identified as Zjiahnni Lacour, 15.

Blake, Hamilton and Clark have been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Tim Anderson, 27, was shot multiple times when Lacour and Blake broke in, stole valuables, and attacked him.

She said there were a total of four suspects wanted in connection with the crime spree who have been arrested. Blake, Hamilton and Clark are being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and crime of violence used as a sentence enhancer. Lacour is being held for investigation of accessory after the fact.

Sources told CBS4 the homicide may be connected to a series of violent break-ins the same night in Greenwood Village, and the shooting of a dog inside one home.

Lacour turned herself in to police on May 20. Denver police initially denied claims the murder was a home invasion and any connection to the other cases.

The district attorneys will coordinate their extradition of Blake on whether he will be tried for his alleged crimes in California first or if he will be extradited to Colorado for his alleged crimes.