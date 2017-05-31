Latest Forecast: Longest stretch of 80 degree weather so far this season

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in more than a week, Denver and the Front Range will experience high temperatures in the 80s Wednesday afternoon. It’s a warm end to a month that has overall included cooler and wetter than normal weather.

Temperatures will continue to top out in the 80s through at least the upcoming weekend making it the longest stretch of 80°+ weather since last fall.

Meanwhile daily chances for late day thunderstorms will also continue each day except perhaps Saturday when moisture will be so sparse that it will be difficult for thunderstorms to develop even in the mountains.

The best chance for thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday will be in the high country where the chance is 30-40%. At lower elevations the chance is 10-20%.

We’ll also be monitoring the possibility of a few storms turning strong or severe east of Fort Morgan and Limon late Wednesday. These areas officially have a “marginal” risk for severe weather mainly during the mid and late evening hours Wednesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.