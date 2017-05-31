BREAKING NEWS: Semi Crash Puts Up Massive Flames On I-25 In The Tech Center (Read More)

Civilian Crash Investigators Added To Denver Police Force

May 31, 2017 7:42 PM
Filed Under: Civilian Crash Investigation, Crash Report Technicians, Denver Police Department

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department added 15 new people but they aren’t officers, they’re Crash Report Technicians.

The civilians are trained to respond to crashes with only minor or no injuries.

dpd crash investigation bb raw 1 concatenated 144651 frame 14241 Civilian Crash Investigators Added To Denver Police Force

(credit: CBS)

The new unit will travel to crash scenes in patrol vehicles marked with the words “civilian crash investigation.”

dpd crash investigation bb raw 1 concatenated 144651 frame 17777 Civilian Crash Investigators Added To Denver Police Force

(credit: CBS)

The department hopes the investigators can help reduce wait times for people involved in minor crashes.

dpd crash investigation bb raw 1 concatenated 144651 frame 16038 Civilian Crash Investigators Added To Denver Police Force

(credit: CBS)

The new unit is designed to free up some traditional officers so they can focus on urgent calls.

dpd crash investigation bb raw 1 concatenated 144651 frame 17562 Civilian Crash Investigators Added To Denver Police Force

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch