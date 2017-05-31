Civilian Crash Investigators Added To Denver Police Force

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department added 15 new people but they aren’t officers, they’re Crash Report Technicians.
The civilians are trained to respond to crashes with only minor or no injuries.
The new unit will travel to crash scenes in patrol vehicles marked with the words “civilian crash investigation.”
The department hopes the investigators can help reduce wait times for people involved in minor crashes.
The new unit is designed to free up some traditional officers so they can focus on urgent calls.