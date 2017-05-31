Boulder Approves Downtown Housing For Young Homeless Adults

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The Boulder Planning Board has approved a proposal to build housing for homeless young adults in a new downtown facility.
The Daily Camera reports the board voted 6-1 Tuesday with member Crystal Gray representing the lone opposed voice.
The approval will be final unless the City Council moves to call up the project for additional discussion and overturns the vote.
With the approval, the local nonprofit Attention Homes, working with Studio Architecture and the affordable housing developer Gardner Capital, can proceed with plans to construct a new three-story building on what is currently a downtown surface parking lot.
The building will have 40 housing units for chronically homeless people between the ages of 18 and 24.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)