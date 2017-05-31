Victim In Alleged Domestic Violence Case Files Intent To Sue CU

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The victim in an alleged domestic violence case has filed an intent to sue the University of Colorado. The university confirmed the intent on Wednesday night.

Coach Joe Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend accused him of hitting and choking her last year. Despite reports that the University of Colorado knew about the allegations, he was promoted to coach a bowl game.

She is suing for $5,000 a day since the day the alleged abuse started in 2015 until he resigned. She also claims that the university tried to cover up the abuse, including deleting an email.

Tumpkin was also a candidate to replace defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt on a full-time basis until the school learned on Jan. 6 that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin. He was suspended at that time and resigned under pressure on Jan. 27.

Tumpkn’s ex-girlfriend says weeks before the game, she told CU Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre that Tumpkin had beaten her more than 100 times.

CU Vice President of Communication Ken McConnellogue released this statement to CBS4, “We firmly believe nobody should be subjected to domestic violence. We also think the notice of claim contains statements and inferences that are inaccurate. The notice of claim process is designed to give us the opportunity to examine allegations. In this case, we have been doing so since February, engaging the top experts in the country to conduct an independent inquiry, and we’ll determine how best to proceed when that inquiry concludes.”

MacIntyre’s proposed multi-million dollar contract extension remains on hold as university leaders and the CU Board of Regents decide what to do next.

The next meeting for the board is mid-June. They could have a decision at that time and vote on whether to extend MacIntyre’s contract.