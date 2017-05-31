Young Man In Custody After Firing At Police Cruiser

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora confirm a man opened fire on a police car.
The shooting happened Monday night near the intersection of Pitkin Street and Eisenhower Way.
An underage girl in police custody was in the car at the time along with the officer. Police say despite the gunman firing at the car nobody was hurt.
An underage young man was taken into custody.
“The suspect fled the scene. A perimeter was quickly set up by responding officers and a juvenile male was contacted and subsequently arrested a short time later,” police said in a statement.
He’s now facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
His name hasn’t been released.
Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Brandon Rinnan with the District Two Investigations Unit at 303-739-6112.