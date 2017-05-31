ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

By Andrea Flores

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is preparing for the next gun store break in before it even happens.

“We fear they already know the next target,” said Lisa Meiman, a spokesperson for the ATF. “And that they’re organizing for it today.”

They’re offering a $10,000 reward for information on three separate smash and grab break-ins at gun stores across the state.

At least 45 guns were stolen from gun stores in Colorado within the last two months. CBS4 has learned 23 guns came from Jefferson County stores.

“These firearms are now crime guns,” Meiman said.

Surveillance photos from Triple J Armory in Littleton show burglars breaking in and getting away with weapons last Wednesday.

Two days later, suspects got away with guns at Machine Gun Tours in Lakewood within a matter of minutes.

“We’re not eliminating any options at this point, but the fact that they might be connected is something we’re exploring,” Meiman told CBS4’s Andrea Flores.

The ATF hopes clear photos will provide clues before suspects strike again.

“Whether it’s the clothes or the facial features, or even a book bag, or car that was being used,” Meiman said. “We want [store owners] to be alert for any suspicious behavior or people that they see and to take extra precautions with both their security and their inventory.”

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.