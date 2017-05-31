ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

May 31, 2017 10:01 PM
Filed Under: ATF, Jefferson County, Lisa Meiman, Littleton, Triple J Armory

By Andrea Flores

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is preparing for the next gun store break in before it even happens.

“We fear they already know the next target,” said Lisa Meiman, a spokesperson for the ATF. “And that they’re organizing for it today.”

gun store reward 10pkg frame 0 ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

Surveillance from Triple J Armory (credit: ATF)

They’re offering a $10,000 reward for information on three separate smash and grab break-ins at gun stores across the state.

At least 45 guns were stolen from gun stores in Colorado within the last two months. CBS4 has learned 23 guns came from Jefferson County stores.

triple j armory smash grab intro frame 0 ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

(credit: CBS)

“These firearms are now crime guns,” Meiman said.

Surveillance photos from Triple J Armory in Littleton show burglars breaking in and getting away with weapons last Wednesday.

gun store reward 10pkg frame 810 ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

Surveillance from Triple J Armory (credit: ATF)

Two days later, suspects got away with guns at Machine Gun Tours in Lakewood within a matter of minutes.

“We’re not eliminating any options at this point, but the fact that they might be connected is something we’re exploring,” Meiman told CBS4’s Andrea Flores.

gun store reward 10pkg frame 180 ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Lisa Meiman, a spokesperson for the ATF (credit: CBS)

The ATF hopes clear photos will provide clues before suspects strike again.

“Whether it’s the clothes or the facial features, or even a book bag, or car that was being used,” Meiman said. “We want [store owners] to be alert for any suspicious behavior or people that they see and to take extra precautions with both their security and their inventory.”

gun store reward 10pkg frame 270 ATF Prepares For Next Gun Store Smash & Grab

Surveillance from Triple J Armory (credit: ATF)

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch