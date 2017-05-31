Another ‘Porch Pirate’ Caught On Surveillance

May 31, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Gunnison Place, Porch Pirates

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear images show a porch pirate in Aurora.

The man stole a box from a front porch near the 18300 Block East Gunnison Place.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The man covered the box with a reusable shopping bag and then took off in a silver four-door sedan.

Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department

If anyone has or obtains any information reference this case please contact Detective David Lee at 303-739-6709 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

You can also Text to: 274637 (CRIMES) then title DMCS & enter your message. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week. You can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000). Metro Denver Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.

