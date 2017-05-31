Another ‘Porch Pirate’ Caught On Surveillance

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear images show a porch pirate in Aurora.
The man stole a box from a front porch near the 18300 Block East Gunnison Place.
The man covered the box with a reusable shopping bag and then took off in a silver four-door sedan.
Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department
