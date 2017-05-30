Shaq Barrett Misses Tuesday’s OTAs, Out With Hip Issue

May 30, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Hip Injury, Linebacker Shaq Barrett, Shaq Barrett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Linebacker Shaq Barrett didn’t practice with the Broncos at their organized team activities on Tuesday due to a hip injury.

gettyimages 629704410 Shaq Barrett Misses Tuesdays OTAs, Out With Hip Issue

Shaq Barrett of the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 11, 2016 (credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

So far it’s not clear how severe the injury is, according to Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. Joseph said he would know more about Barrett’s status later this week, but it appears he’ll be unable to participate in practice for at least a few days.

Barrett finished the 2016 season with 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which was down from his 2015 numbers of 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He told CBS4 earlier this year that his offseason goal was getting his body fat percentage down to 10 percent.

