Former Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault On Prisoner

May 30, 2017 2:34 PM
JULESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Sedgwick County sheriff has pleaded not guilty to allegedly driving a woman prisoner in his personal car to his home and sexually assaulting her.

The Fort Morgan Times reports Thomas Hanna will now face a trial.

Tom Hanna in court on in August of 2016 (credit: CBS)

When investigators later questioned the woman at the Logan County Jail, she told them Hanna took her to his house, offered her $60 to strip and told her it had to stay between them.

Thomas Hanna (credit: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman said he used his fingers to assault her and that he took off his pants. She told the investigator that she was worried because she was afraid she would be in trouble.

If found guilty, Hanna could spend life in prison.

