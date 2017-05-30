Navy SEAL Killed In Fleet Week Parachute Accident Identified

May 30, 2017 10:03 AM
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man.

The accident that killed Remington J. Peters occurred Sunday at Liberty State Park, a large New Jersey park across from Manhattan where people catch ferries to see the Statue of Liberty.

peters head shot from navy for graphics Navy SEAL Killed In Fleet Week Parachute Accident Identified

Remington J. Peters (credit: US Navy)

Peters, whose identity was revealed late Monday, was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs. He was a role model who will be “painfully missed,” his family said in a statement released by the U.S. Navy.

peters on ground us navy photo Navy SEAL Killed In Fleet Week Parachute Accident Identified

Remington J. Peters (credit: US Navy)

“He was an angel on earth and role model to all,” the statement said. “We couldn’t have been more proud of him. He lived life to the fullest and taught us to do the same.”
The cause of the parachute malfunction that killed Peters is under investigation.

peters in air over aspen us navy photo Navy SEAL Killed In Fleet Week Parachute Accident Identified

Remington J. Peters (credit: US Navy)

Peters was among four parachutists who drifted down from two helicopters. The Navy said he was pulled from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard. His parachute landed in a parking lot.

peters jumping from us navy Navy SEAL Killed In Fleet Week Parachute Accident Identified

Remington J. Peters (credit: US Navy)

The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic commander, Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, asked for prayers “for the Navy SEAL community.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

