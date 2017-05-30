Gang Member Sentenced to 40 Years For Crime Spree

May 30, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Crip Gang Member, George Brauchler, Preston Dawayne Larry

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A habitual criminal and Crip gang member was sentenced on Tuesday for his role in a crime spree that spanned Denver and Aurora.

Preston Dawayne Larry, 31, of Aurora, pleaded guilty on April 28 to attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections.

According to Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, Larry was involved in at least three robberies over 12 hours starting the night of April 15, 2016. Those included outside of the Roxy Theatre in Denver where he fired a gun. He then stole money at gunpoint from a cab driver who took him to Aurora.

prestonlarry Gang Member Sentenced to 40 Years For Crime Spree

Preston Dawayne Larry (credit: Arapahoe County DA)

Larry was also charged with aggravated robbery for stealing money from a couple outside an apartment in Aurora near Colfax Avenue earlier that evening.

The cases were linked in part by surveillance video in each city and by cellphone location data from one of the cellphones that he stole from a victim.

“The prosecution of these crimes against innocent victims by a habitual felon and violent gang member was only possible because of the courage of the witnesses and coordinated efforts by DPD and APD officers,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Byrnes, who prosecuted the case, in a statement.

Larry has prior felony convictions including drug crimes, eluding police officers, and weapons offenses.

“This is one guy who clearly should not be on the streets to terrorize innocent victims,” said Brauchler in a statement. “We are glad to work with our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer. This case was an excellent example of that collaboration at work.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch