Gang Member Sentenced to 40 Years For Crime Spree

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A habitual criminal and Crip gang member was sentenced on Tuesday for his role in a crime spree that spanned Denver and Aurora.

Preston Dawayne Larry, 31, of Aurora, pleaded guilty on April 28 to attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections.

According to Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, Larry was involved in at least three robberies over 12 hours starting the night of April 15, 2016. Those included outside of the Roxy Theatre in Denver where he fired a gun. He then stole money at gunpoint from a cab driver who took him to Aurora.

Larry was also charged with aggravated robbery for stealing money from a couple outside an apartment in Aurora near Colfax Avenue earlier that evening.

The cases were linked in part by surveillance video in each city and by cellphone location data from one of the cellphones that he stole from a victim.

“The prosecution of these crimes against innocent victims by a habitual felon and violent gang member was only possible because of the courage of the witnesses and coordinated efforts by DPD and APD officers,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Thomas Byrnes, who prosecuted the case, in a statement.

Larry has prior felony convictions including drug crimes, eluding police officers, and weapons offenses.

“This is one guy who clearly should not be on the streets to terrorize innocent victims,” said Brauchler in a statement. “We are glad to work with our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer. This case was an excellent example of that collaboration at work.”