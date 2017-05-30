1st Phase Of Oil & Gas Well Inspections Nearly Complete

DENVER (CBS4)– Anadarko Petroleum is wrapping up the first phase of oil and gas well inspections across Colorado as ordered by Gov. John Hickenlooper after last month’s deadly home explosion in Firestone.
Inspections are required to map out all existing wells within 1,000 feet of any building.
The company has another month to verify that all out-of-service wells are properly marked and sealed off.
Two men were killed and a woman severely injured when the home in Firestone exploded on April 17.
Investigators traced the cause back to an abandoned gas line that leaked methane into the soil around the home.