1st Phase Of Oil & Gas Well Inspections Nearly Complete

May 30, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Anadarko Petroleum, Firestone, Oil and Gas

DENVER (CBS4)– Anadarko Petroleum is wrapping up the first phase of oil and gas well inspections across Colorado as ordered by Gov. John Hickenlooper after last month’s deadly home explosion in Firestone.

Inspections are required to map out all existing wells within 1,000 feet of any building.

FIRESTONE GAS EXPLOSION: Timeline Of Events

The company has another month to verify that all out-of-service wells are properly marked and sealed off.

firestone explosion 10pkg transfer 1st Phase Of Oil & Gas Well Inspections Nearly Complete

(credit: CBS)

Two men were killed and a woman severely injured when the home in Firestone exploded on April 17.

Investigators traced the cause back to an abandoned gas line that leaked methane into the soil around the home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch