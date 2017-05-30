Muslim Inmate Denied Quran During Ramadan Gets Big Settlement

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County will pay out $25,000 to an inmate as part of a settlement over alleged religious discrimination.
Marquis Harris says deputies refused to give him a Quran during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has agreed to change its policy as part of the settlement but is not admitting any wrongdoing.
The department has agreed to give inmates religious materials in a timely manner and will allow them to gather for prayer if religious leaders supervise.