Homeless Man Found Dead, Another Sought For Questioning

May 30, 2017 5:39 PM
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Thornton have released the identities of a suspect and victim after a body was found near a dumpster in an alley behind a shopping center.

Police say Brandon Lee Sugg, 23, killed Brian McGreevy, 47, last Thursday.

McGreevy’s body was found near the dumpster at the Sunrise Village Shopping Center on Washington Street near 88th Avenue.

Both men were described as being homeless and investigators are asking for help tracking Sugg down.

Additional Information From The Thornton Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Thornton Police Department Tip Line at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Area Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867.

