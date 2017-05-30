Helicopter Crew Rescues Hiker Who Fell 30 Feet

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS4) – A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew came to the rescue of a hiker who feel 30 feet, and the rescue was caught on camera.

The 27-year-old woman free-fell after trying to save her dog that slipped on the mountainside.

“She was very fortunate that she landed on her backside, which gave her some injuries but ultimately the way she fell I think saved her life,” helicopter pilot Bryan Souza said.

She suffered injuries to her hands, ankle, and shoulder.

In a statement, the hiker said “CHP did a great job and I am very grateful for the people who helped me. It was an accident that could have happened to any hiker in the Sierra.”

If you get lost, rescuers recommend opening up the compass app and finding the exact latitude and longitude. Relaying that to them can help them pinpoint your exact location.