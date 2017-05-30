Helicopter Crew Rescues Hiker Who Fell 30 Feet

May 30, 2017 3:40 PM

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS4) – A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew came to the rescue of a hiker who feel 30 feet, and the rescue was caught on camera.

The 27-year-old woman free-fell after trying to save her dog that slipped on the mountainside.

“She was very fortunate that she landed on her backside, which gave her some injuries but ultimately the way she fell I think saved her life,” helicopter pilot Bryan Souza said.

She suffered injuries to her hands, ankle, and shoulder.

In a statement, the hiker said “CHP did a great job and I am very grateful for the people who helped me. It was an accident that could have happened to any hiker in the Sierra.”

If you get lost, rescuers recommend opening up the compass app and finding the exact latitude and longitude. Relaying that to them can help them pinpoint your exact location.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch