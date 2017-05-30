Latest Forecast: Daily Chances For Late Day T-Storms But Chances Not Created Equally

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our pattern of sunny mornings and mostly cloudy afternoons with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the upcoming weekend. However the chance for late day thunderstorms will not be created equally.

On Tuesday the chance for a thunderstorm is 10% (or less!). On Wednesday the chance climbs to about 30% followed by just 10% again on Thursday and then back to 30% on Friday.

Meanwhile a warming trend will kick off on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s, then lower 80s on Wednesday and mid 80s on Thursday for Denver and the entire Front Range urban corridor.

In the mountains, plan on a 30-40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Friday. High temperatures will be mainly in the 50s and 60s with lower 70s possible in the mountain valleys.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.