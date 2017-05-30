Get Ready To Pay To Park Near Chautauqua Park

May 30, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder City Council, Chautauqua Park

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parking near Chautauqua Park will cost you starting this weekend.

Last month, the Boulder City Council approved the pilot program that charges for parking on weekends from June through August.

Chautauqua Park (credit: Jason Hussong)

Some drivers will pay $2.50 per hour to park in some areas surrounding Chautauqua.

This is a big change for residents and also visitors to the popular park which has been free. But crowds have doubled over the past decade which pushed city council members to seek solutions to keep the recreation area an iconic destination.

Chautauqua Park (credit: Jason Hussong)

For those who don’t want to pay, the City of Boulder will offer a free shuttle from downtown Boulder and the University of Colorado campus.

Dogs and climbing gear will be allowed on the shuttles.

Parking fees and shuttles will be in place weekends through Aug. 27.

