Best Doughnuts In Denver

One of the biggest and most important holidays of the year is almost here. Yes, it’s finally time for International Doughnut Day.

The big day is June 2, so you have just enough time to find your local doughnut shop so you can swing by to bring a dozen or three to the office. Your coworkers will love you as you show up with your box of hot, freshly made, totally local doughnut creations. Sure, there are some fabulous chains that offer doughnuts as well, but here are five local hot spots that are totally worth your visit.

Habit Doughnut Dispensary

1553 Platte St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 428-8565

www.habitdoughnuts.com

Don’t let the term “dispensary” fool you, this is home to doughnut, and doughnuts only. They call themselves “The cheeky bakery on Platte” and that certainly rings true. The staff here is friendly and quick with a smile as you step in to order your favorite flavor or three. If you like your doughnuts with a kick, be sure to try one of their alcohol-infused creations featuring tequila, whiskey, Irish crème or one of many other tasty infusions. It’s all the creation of Jason Graf, the Chef and Chief Enabler of Habit’s doughnut addiction. If you’ve never tried his fascinating doughnut creations, the menu changes daily so be sure to swing by more than once.

The Donut House

3124 S. Parker Road

Aurora, CO 80014

(303) 337-2771

www.thedonuthouse.com

This delightful little doughnut shop feels like a classic taste of the past. Simple doughnut made to perfection in favorite flavors like maple, vanilla glaze, cherry and chocolate. However, not to be outdone by the trends of crazy doughnut flavors, you can also try a doughnut or two from the “legends” side of the menu, with crazy concoctions like the Hippie Power, which is a blueberry and mango slathered glazed doughnut. Or try the crème Brulee with hand-torched sugar on top of cream over a raised doughnut. You can even try their version of the croissant-doughnut hybrid here. This great shop has been slinging the doughnuts in Aurora since 2009, so be sure to stop by to see why the neighborhood has been loving this local business.

City Donuts

4918 E. Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80220

(720) 485-5706

www.citydonuts.net

There aren’t many frills at City Donuts, but that’s precisely what keeps neighbors in the area flocking back to this local hot spot weekend after weekend, stocking up on tasty treats from their childhood. All the classics are on the menu, including doughnut of the raised, French, or cake varieties, and they come in pretty much any flavor you can think of — from classic glazed to maple frosted, powder sugar and one of the best Bear Claws you’ve ever tasted. You won’t find lots of cereal-topped gimmicky doughnut here. Just a great recipe for a truly tasty doughnut.

Beet Box Bakery and Café

1030 E. 22nd Ave.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 861-0017

www.beetboxdenver.com

If you’re searching for a sweet for your vegan diet, then you need to swing by Beet Box in Denver. This local scratch bakery is completely vegan, and you’ll find tons of creative, inventive and truly tasty treats on the menu at this neighborhood favorite. Though the flavors change seasonally, you’ll find baked doughnuts in vanilla, chocolate, apple or pumpkin, and they even offer a gluten free variety. There are other sweets here too, including croissants, tarts, muffins and breads, but if it’s doughnut you’re after, and you’re in need of a vegan or gluten free option, you really can’t go better than Beet Box.

Yummy’s Donut House

7625 W. Hampden Ave.

Lakewood, CO 80227

(303) 986-0483

www.yummysdonuthouse.com

It was originally a Winchell’s doughnut franchise before the owner/operator, Nawras Baradan, bought the location and turned it into his own shop called Yummy’s Donut House. That was in 2010, and the popular Lakewood hot spot is one of the must-visit shops of the area every weekend. Locals flock to his cozy shop for all the classic varieties of doughnut. Try the red velvet, classic glazed, or go for one of the bigger creations like the cinnamon and coconut topped Bavarian crème, Butterfinger or one of the many different flavors on the diverse menu. Nothing fancy here, just great doughnuts and friendly service.

