Woman Accused Of DUI In Custody After Crash Had Warrants

May 29, 2017 5:02 PM
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is in custody after crashing a vehicle during a short police chase.

The crash happened early Monday afternoon near 68th Avenue and York Street.

The Colorado State Patrol said they tried to pull the woman over for failing to yield during the Click It or Ticket enforcement.

While trying to get away troopers said she hit the guardrail.

She reportedly gave a false name and her vehicle had fake plates. She was also wanted on a few warrants.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released but authorities believe she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

