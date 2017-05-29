Controversy: Theaters Holding ‘Women-Only’ Screenings Of ‘Wonder Woman’

May 29, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Alamo Drafthouse, Facebook, Planned Parenthood, Wonder Woman

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s controversy over the new “Wonder Woman” movie.

Some fans are upset that certain theaters, including some in Colorado, are holding “women only” screenings of the upcoming superhero flick.

alamo wonder women 10vo consolidated 01 Controversy: Theaters Holding Women Only Screenings Of Wonder Woman

(credit: CBS)

The Alamo Drafthouse announced women-only events at each of their metro area locations. Both shows are already sold out. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Some people are calling the promotion sexist while others are praising the decision.

alamo wonder women 10vo consolid789ated 01 Controversy: Theaters Holding Women Only Screenings Of Wonder Woman

(credit: CBS)

The Alamo Drafthouse responded on its Facebook page saying, “We wanted to give women a chance to celebrate an iconic superheroine and give back to charities that matter in the process.”

