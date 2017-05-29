Wet Spring Temporarily Ends Drought In Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s drought is temporarily over thanks to several weeks of cool, wet weather.
I say “temporarily over” because drought is a frequent visitor to a land-locked state like Colorado, which is roughly 1,000 miles away from the nearest sources of moisture.
In mid-March, nearly half of the state was in drought with the worst conditions between Denver and Fort Collins and also on the plains around Limon.
The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows only a few small pockets of abnormally dry conditions are still being experienced in the central mountains and on the western slope.
Abnormally dry is considered to be pre-drought.
