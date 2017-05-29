Wet Spring Temporarily Ends Drought In Colorado

May 29, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Drought, U.S. Drought Monitor, U.S. Drought Outlook

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s drought is temporarily over thanks to several weeks of cool, wet weather.

Colorado Rockies fans take cover on April 25, 2017, at Coors Field. (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

I say “temporarily over” because drought is a frequent visitor to a land-locked state like Colorado, which is roughly 1,000 miles away from the nearest sources of moisture.

In mid-March, nearly half of the state was in drought with the worst conditions between Denver and Fort Collins and also on the plains around Limon.

Wet, flooded conditions in Thornton on May 18 (credit: City of Thornton)

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows only a few small pockets of abnormally dry conditions are still being experienced in the central mountains and on the western slope.

Abnormally dry is considered to be pre-drought.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

