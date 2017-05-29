Denver Sports Writer Loses Job Over Tweet On Japanese Indy Winner

May 29, 2017 7:43 PM
Filed Under: Denver Post, Indianapolis 500, Memorial Day, Takuma Sato, Terry Frei, The Denver Post, Twitter

DENVER (AP) – A veteran sports writer is no longer working with The Denver Post after he posted on Twitter that he was “uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend.”

Terry Frei sent the tweet after Takuma Sato on Sunday became the first Japanese driver to win the race.

Frei sent a follow-up tweet apologizing to Sato and the paper for his comment, saying he “fouled up.” He noted his tweet occurred during an emotional time when he was honoring his late father, who was a World War II pilot in the fight against Japan.

He declined to comment further Monday.

The Denver Post apologized on its website, saying that Frei’s tweet was disrespectful and unacceptable. It said Frei was no longer employed and declined further comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch