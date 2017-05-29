Police Investigate Overnight Shooting In Boulder

May 29, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Police, Pearl Street Mall, Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was shot and critically hurt in Boulder overnight and a suspect is in custody.

The crime took place just after midnight at Bramble & Hare restaurant, which is located on 13th Street just off the Pearl Street Mall. So far it’s not clear the shots were fired inside or out, but afterwards bystanders allegedly tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived.

Investigators laid out more than a dozen evidence markers outside the restaurant as part of their investigation.

Monday morning’s Bolder Boulder 10K race route is not affected by the investigation.

