Man Found Dead Near Snow-Packed Mountain Trail

May 29, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Bushroe, Maroon Bells, Pitkin County, Pitkin County Sheriff

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Arizona man found near a trail in the Aspen area.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Jeffrey Bushroe, of Tucson, was found next to the snow-packed trail to Crater Lake near the Maroon Bells Saturday morning.

Investigators don’t believe he had been there long and may have hurt himself and been unable to make it back down the trail, possibly on Friday.

The body was removed about mid-afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch