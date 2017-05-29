Macron Meets Putin For First Time As Tensions Rise

PARIS (CBS4) – Newly-minted French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palace of Versailles on Monday.
The meeting effectively turns a page in icy diplomatic relations between the two powers.
Macron and his team are promising tough talk with Russia during his first meeting with Putin. During the election, his camp accused Russian media of trying to interfere in the democratic process.
Macron showed Putin a major exhibition on Russian Tsar Peter the Great at the former Royal Palace.
Macron took office two weeks ago. He says dialogue with Russia is critically important in solving a number of international disputes.
Paris and Moscow back opposing sides in the ongoing Syrian civil war, and are at odds over the occupation of Crimea.