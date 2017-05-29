Deep Mountain Snow Means High Runoff Expected In June

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s rivers, creeks and streams will be high and running fast well into the month of June this year thanks to heavy late season snow in the mountains.
As of May 29, all eight major river basins across the state had a snow-water-equivalent well above 100% of normal, with the South Plate River basin running over 200% of normal.
It’s unclear if flooding will become a concern because it largely depends on how fast we warm up in the days ahead. A slow and gradual warm up during June would be ideal to minimize flood potential.
The forecast for flooding also depends on any future rain or snowfall.
In addition to the melting snow some rivers on the eastern plains remain high due to heavy runoff from recent rainfall.
A flood advisory continues through Tuesday morning along the Cache la Poudre River between Windsor and Greeley where the water is within a foot of reaching flood stage.
