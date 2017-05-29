Girl Charged After Allegedly Defacing Rock Wall

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Jefferson County have identified two people who appeared in some photos to be defacing a rock wall in a public park.
The photos were taken on May 20 at Deer Creek Canyon Rocks on the Plymouth Creek Trail in the foothills. A female is seen in them is holding what appears to be a rock and scratching words or designs into the wall.
That woman is now being charged with defacing public property. She is under 18 and her name is not being released.
Authorities posted a picture on Twitter over the weekend of a park ranger cleaning up the rock graffiti with a drill.