With Paradis Out, McGovern Gets Experience As First-Team Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4/The Sports Exchange) – With Matt Paradis out until training camp following two hip surgeries, Connor McGovern finds himself working as the first-team center for the Denver Broncos after spending his entire rookie season on the game-day inactive list.

McGovern has the versatility to play any position on the offensive line, and if he can establish himself as a viable relief option at center, he should get a jersey and might end up being the first offensive lineman off the bench when injuries strike.

“At center in this league, it’s more than snapping the ball and blocking your guy. It’s about identifying the backers. It’s pass protection. It’s making the line call. If he shows he can play, it helps our football team,” said head coach Vance Joseph last week.

Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch for the Broncos say they are pleased with the job McGovern has done so far filling in.

“It’s good to see Connor growing and getting more reps with us,” said Siemian.