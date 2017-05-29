Hundred’s Attend Colorado’s Largest Memorial Day Parade

May 29, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Commerce City, Memorial Day, Memorial Day Parade, Thomas Stolzenberger

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – People across the Front Range on Monday took the time to reflect and thank the nation’s veterans.

Hundreds came out for the state’s largest Memorial Day parade in Commerce City.

commerce city memorial parade 5vo transfer Hundreds Attend Colorados Largest Memorial Day Parade

(credit: CBS)

This year’s event featured a skydiving tribute to troops, not to mention more than 90 military units, bands and floats.

Navy veteran Thomas Stolzenberger said he came out to support the veterans who served before him.

commerce city memorial parade 5vo tra456nsfer Hundreds Attend Colorados Largest Memorial Day Parade

(credit: CBS)

commerce city memorial parade 5vo t678ransfer Hundreds Attend Colorados Largest Memorial Day Parade

(credit: CBS)

“We owe them a debt of gratitude … they came before us. They did what they needed to do to keep this country safe and I will eternally appreciate that,” Stolzenberger said.

It was Commerce City’s 53rd year of honoring veterans with a parade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch