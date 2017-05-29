Hundred’s Attend Colorado’s Largest Memorial Day Parade

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – People across the Front Range on Monday took the time to reflect and thank the nation’s veterans.
Hundreds came out for the state’s largest Memorial Day parade in Commerce City.
This year’s event featured a skydiving tribute to troops, not to mention more than 90 military units, bands and floats.
Navy veteran Thomas Stolzenberger said he came out to support the veterans who served before him.
“We owe them a debt of gratitude … they came before us. They did what they needed to do to keep this country safe and I will eternally appreciate that,” Stolzenberger said.
It was Commerce City’s 53rd year of honoring veterans with a parade.