Climbers Act Quickly To Help Man Who Fell 50 Feet

May 29, 2017 8:35 AM
By Andrea Flores

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rock climber’s afternoon at a popular area in Boulder Canyon almost turned deadly Sunday.

“We looked around the corner and saw a body,” said Jamal Noshahi.

rescue1 Climbers Act Quickly To Help Man Who Fell 50 Feet

(credit: John Schroyer)

Noshahi found a 30-year-old climber wrapped around a tree that had likely stopped his fall. Boulder County Deputies say the man, who allegedly had not been clicked in, fell 50 feet in the Tonnere Tower area.

“That kind of fall, it’s hard to survive,” Noshahi said. “I’m actually surprised he made it across somewhat conscious.”

interview6 Climbers Act Quickly To Help Man Who Fell 50 Feet

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Jamal Noshahi. (credit: CBS)

The climber, a Boulder County resident, survived with only minor injuries.

“He came to about two to three minutes later, but was in a lot of pain,” Noshahi said. “We weren’t sure how hurt he was.”

Emergency responders got to the man and carefully carried him off the mountain.

rescue Climbers Act Quickly To Help Man Who Fell 50 Feet

(credit: John Schroyer)

With a busy climbing season coming up, Noshahi has a message for other climbers.

“If you just stay safe and always stay clipped in to something that’s anchored to the rock, nothing should go wrong,” Noshahi said.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

